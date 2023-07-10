Monday, July 10, 2023
Flood: Katsina Govt To Demolish Buildings On Waterways

by Godwin Enna
13 seconds ago
in Cover Stories
The Katsina State government has authorised the state Urban and Regional Planning Board (URPB), to demolish structures built on waterways in the state.

The deputy governor, Hon. Faruq Jobe, gave the order after he inspected some flooded areas in Katsina city.

He said the decision was to control flooding in the state.

He asked the board to identify and demolish all structures erected on waterways to allow free flow of water naturally and channels constructed by the government.

Jobe said illegal structures and indiscriminate dumping of waste by residents, particularly in drainages, were the causes of the recent flood which ravaged Sabon-Ungwa, Tudun Katsira, Kofar Kaura, Kofar Marusa and Kofar Kwaya.

