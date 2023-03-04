The Hydro Power Producing Area Commission (HYPPADEC) is set to resettle Muregi and Ketso communities whose inhabitants had been displaced as a result of floods and other ecological disasters caused by the hydro-power dams in the state.

The commission performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of 160 units phase one housing resettlement scheme for the communities at the new Muregi resettlement center in Mokwa local government of Niger State yesterday and the project will cost N500 million according to officials.

The first ceremony which was performed by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello is in phases as the scheme will cover all the six HYPPADEC states to be funded by the commission.

Governor Bello said the houses when completed, would provide the needed safety to the people, adding that efforts like that would guarantee the safety of lives and property of people of the communities.

He decried the effect of Rivers Kaduna and Niger on several communities, adding that the resettlement project was long overdue, and hoped that the project would be completed within the specified duration of the contractual agreement.

He said the state government would work with HYPPADEC on the provision of basic infrastructure such as roads, adding that electricity provision to Muregi would soon be completed, as he urged the people to protect government installations in their communities for their continued and long-term benefits.

The managing director of HYPPADEC, Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, said out of the 160 units, 120 would go to Muregi people while 40 would be for the people of Ketso.

He said they have carried out their needs assessment and professional survey and decided to select the two communities because they had been frequently affected by floods since 2015.

He said the housing units would cost about N500 million and each of the units would occupy half of the plot size allocated to it to allow future expansions.

The Etsu Nupe and chairman, Niger State Traditional Rulers Council, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, applauded the commitment of HYPPADEC, especially for restarting the project initiated over 20 years ago.