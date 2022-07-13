The leadership of the Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed presidential campaign team has cautioned its members and loyalist to steer clear of the discuss on Muslim/Muslim ticket adopted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 election.

According to an internal memo signed by the chief spokesperson of the Obi-Datti Campaign, 2023, Dr Yunusa Tanko, told the media team to focus instead on the promoting their candidate rather than being drawn into a debate over the Muslim/Muslim ticket.

The memo which was addressed “To: All Concerned, Media Team of Obi-Datti Campaign, 2023,” read “Please as directed by the Leadership of the Obi-Datti Campaign, we wish to inform our Media team and Spokespersons in the Labour Party to avoid and stear clear of discussions on APC’s Muslim/Muslim ticket as we have been advised to resist being dragged into the debate by the Press.

“Our responses, if necessary, should be ‘though we are mindful of the activities of our political opponents, we do not concern ourselves with their internal political parties issues and so we are essentially focused on our mantra of taking back Nigeria and changing the country from consumption to production.”

He added “To this end, our attention and promotion should be purely focused on our Candidates and what we are bringing to Nigerians which is unity and prosperity for all.”