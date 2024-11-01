The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas, has said the nation faced a mounting crisis of malnutrition and food insecurity that poses a severe threat to the well-being of its citizens, the resilience of its economy, and the stability of its communities.

Abbas stated this while delivering his remarks on Thursday at the inauguration of the local organising committee for the national assembly on nutrition and food security at the House of Representatives in Abuja.

Represented by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, the Speaker said that these challenges, though not unique to Nigeria, strike at the heart of our nation’s development, profoundly impacting health, education, and productivity.

He lamented that lack of proper nutrition during the critical stages of growth stunts physical and cognitive development, hence the need for legislative action to address the vital issues of malnutrition and food security.

The Speaker stated that the National Summit will provide a vital forum to raise awareness, pool resources, and establish actionable goals for the future.

Abbas assured the committee of the House’s commitment to supporting it with all necessary support for success, urging them to fulfil their mandate and ensure collaboration with the State Houses of Assembly, in line with the National Legislative Network.

The Speaker said, “It is with immense pride and a profound sense of duty that I join you today to witness the inauguration of the Local Organizing Committee for the National Summit on Nutrition and Food Security. This marks a historic moment for the National Assembly as we unite for the first time at this level to address the critical issues of malnutrition and food security through legislative action.

“Nigeria faces a mounting crisis of malnutrition and food insecurity that poses a severe threat to the well-being of its citizens, the resilience of its economy, and the stability of its communities. Today, Nigeria has one of the highest rates of malnutrition in sub-Saharan Africa, affecting children, adolescents, and adults alike. It’s a crisis requiring immediate action and sustainable, long-term solutions.

“Malnutrition, in particular, has devastating effects on the most vulnerable members of our society-children. Lack of proper nutrition during the critical stages of growth stunts physical and cognitive development, setting a trajectory of reduced academic achievement, lower earning potential, and increased susceptibility to health issues. For adults, malnutrition reduces our workforce’s productivity and overall health, weakening our ability to compete in the global economy.

“The need for this National Summit on Nutrition and Food Security has never been more urgent. This organising committee is tasked with bringing the summit to fruition by coordinating efforts across ministries and states and engaging the public and private sectors. Its mission is to create a platform for legislators, experts, and community leaders to collaborate, share insights, and drive collective action to address the root causes of our nutrition and food security challenges.”