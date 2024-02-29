Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has urged the relevant authorities to prioritise the rehabilitation of the roads connecting farm and the market centres to enable farmers to conveniently convey their farm produce.

Kalu made the call while contributing to the motion titled, “Urgent Need For Government to Prevent Food Scarcity and Shortage Ahead of the Next Farming Season”, moved by Hon. Chike Okafor at the House of Representatives plenary on Wednesday.

The Deputy Speaker added that food security was embedded in the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu, urging all hands to be on deck to make it a reality.

He commended the federal government for its policies on agriculture, stressing that the ministry of agriculture and food security should be empowered to do more.

Kalu hailed Nigerians for their resilience amid daunting economic challenges, saying that they are hardworking people.

He assured that the country will overcome its current economic problems.

“I’m supporting this motion because it’s in line with what Mr President saw when he brought out the renewed Hope agenda that prioritizes food security. Federal government is working hard but more need to be done. The ministry of agriculture should be more empowered to do more.

“Where we need infrastructure most especially are on the farm roads, that’s where we need ministry of works to look at.

“Let them see how to connect the farm roads to the markets. The road leading to the markets and the farms are so bad. So, beyond insecurity, there’s need for infrastructure to connect the markets to the farms.

“Something must be done in that direction. While we look at other needs of the country, I encourage governors to also prioritize their policies and mechanisms so that what the President is doing at the federal level, will be felt also at the local level.

“If there’s any need for subsidy, it’s to subsidize these farm inputs and everything that has to do with farming. We are hardworking people in Nigeria, we have been declared as the happiest people in the world because we can absorb hardship and keep moving. The governors, we urge you to prioritize the issue of agriculture,” Kalu said according to a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, on Thursday.