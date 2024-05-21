In an attempt to ensure food security across the geo political zones, Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde has approved N600m as tractor subsidy for farmers in the state.

The governor has also unveiled Apps for the effective service delivery of the program.

Commissioner for agriculture and rural development, Barrister Olasunkanmi Olaleye, who disclosed this yesterday while briefing journalists in Ibadan, noted that the tractorization subsidy programme started on Monday, May 20, 2024 simultaneously across all the geo political zones of the state.

Olaleye, who briefed journalists alongside chairman of Oyo State Agricultural Credit Corporation (ACCOS), Sheik Taofik Akeugbagold, the permanent secretary, Mrs. Christiana Abioye, and other directors of the ministry, said “This is to announce to you the commencement of the tractorization subsidy for farmers in Oyo State.

“At the last stakeholders meeting held at Fasola Farm Estate earlier this year, the governor promised that his government would pay 50 per cent of the cost of ploughing farmlands by the farmers. So, I am glad to say that the governor has approved the sum of N600m for that and the programme will start today, Monday 20th May, 2024.

“We have trained our extension officers on the ‘Farmer’s Booking Application’ and we are doing this in partnership with Hello Tractors. What this means is that the extension officers can go to the farm now based on the request of beneficiaries, take measurements and co-ordinates and tell us the exact size of the farmland.

“This will make it possible for us to know the number of hectares the farmer has and make it possible for us to determine the 50 per cent payable on that.”

“We are also going to be working with private tractor owners who are going to be tracked. The Farmers’ Booking App we have is such that, as our extension workers are booking farmers, we can monitor the exact size of the farmland. We can also see the way the tractors are working and know the exact size covered on the same farmland.’’