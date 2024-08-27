BROCCOLI

Broccoli is said to be one of the best natural blood purifiers that helps remove toxins from the body. This veggie comes loaded with calcium, vitamin C, omega-3 fatty acids, dietary fibre, potassium, manganese, phosphorus and glucosinolates.

FRESH FRUITS

Fruits like apples, pears and guavas have pectin fibre that is useful in cleansing blood. They not only bind with excess fats in your blood but also with heavy metals and other harmful chemicals or waste and remove them efficiently.

GREEN LEAFY VEGETABLES

You may not be a fan of green leafy vegetables, but these veggies are loaded with essential nutrients and antioxidants that keep diseases at bay. Choose from kale, lettuce, spinach and mustard greens to ensure a healthy blood flow.

BEETROOT

Beetroot is said to be a natural source of nitrates and antioxidant betalains that can reduce inflammation and oxidative damage in the liver.

WATER

Water is one of the most common and simplest natural blood purifiers. Kidneys flush out toxins from the blood through urine and water is your best bet to help stimulate this process.

LEMON

Warm water with lemon is said to promote the breakdown of fat and also tends to ease the load on your kidneys, while the vitamins and minerals in the lemons help detox your blood and overall body system.

TURMERIC

Turmeric is one of the best natural healers that help fight inflammation. It can help promote liver function. Turmeric milk, recommended by most experts, helps generate red blood cells.