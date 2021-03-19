ADVERTISEMENT

By Kunle Olasanmi, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Court of Appeal has dismissed the alleged University of Ibadan degree certificate forgery filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) against Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

The court said the suit lacked merit and awarded N250, 000 cost in favour of Obaseki.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the federal high court in Abuja had onJanuary 9, 2021, dismissed the alleged certificate forgery suit against governor Goodwin Obaseki.

The Judge had described the APC’s allegation as strange and like a story of an outsider telling a man in his house that he is not the father of a child.

But not satisfied with the high court decision, APC approached th Appeal Court and challenged the judgment of the lower court.

However, delivering judgment in the appeal yesterday, Justice Stephen

Adah held that the lower court was right in it’s findings and conclusion in the APC suit. Justice Adah upheld the testimony of the Deputy Registrar legal Mr Abayomi Ajayi who confirmed that Obaseki attended University of Ibadan in 1976 and fulfilled the requirement for admission. He held that the evidence of the Deputy Registrar was direct in showing that Obaseki did not forge any certificate he submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to secure his clearance for participation in the governorship election.