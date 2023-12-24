Immediate past attorney-general and commissioner for justice in Sokoto State, Barrister Suleiman Usman, has faulted the incumbent administration setting up a commission to investigate the veracity of the state monetisation policy.

He spoke shortly after he was cross-examined by the commission on the alleged monetisation of his official vehicle by the immediate past administration of the state.

According to him, there was an established law guiding the state monetisation policy first introduced by former President Olusegun Obasanjo in 1999 after which he asked states to follow suit.

“Successive administrations in the state have been practicing the policy to members of their executive councils at the tail end of their administrations or tenure of office.

“The former governor of the state, who doubled as APC leader in the state, also made a similar gesture to his outgoing members of the state executive council at the tail end of his administration.

“The policy aims to reduce waste and cost maintenance of such vehicles to incoming administrations and allow the outgoing who are used to such vehicles to continue to benefit from them.

“The monetisation policy is still in force in the state and yet to be reviewed by the present administration in the state. Laws and documents are available on the policy.

“The policy is still in force and up to today, no administration in the state has ever reviewed it since 1999,” he said.