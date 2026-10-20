The Forum of Former Deputy Governors of Nigeria (FFDGN) has held its 5th National Conference in Abuja, with a call for moral re-engineering to bridge the widening gap between leaders and citizens.

The conference, held on Tuesday in Abuja, brought together former leaders, diplomats, captains of industry, academia, women and youth groups and professional bodies to interrogate Nigeria’s nation-building challenges.

In his welcome address, the National Chairman of the Forum, Dr. Chris Alozie Akomas, said this year’s theme, “Rethinking Nation-Building: Bridging the Leadership-Citizen Disconnect Through Orientation, Attitude, Character, Culture and Tradition for Sustainable Development,” cuts to the core of Nigeria’s existential struggle.

According to him, there is a serious and widening disconnect at all levels between those who lead and those who are led, across government, institutions, society, community and family, adding that no nation can develop when its people feel alienated.

Akomas stressed that policies alone do not transform a nation but people do, and budgets alone do not build a society but character does, noting that laws and administrative reforms are insufficient without a return to Nigeria’s ethical roots.

He called for a dual commitment where leaders embrace accountability and humility of stewardship, and citizens rise as the conscience that rescues the nation, starting from households, classrooms, religious centres and communities.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the Forum, Hon. Kenneth Ibe-Kalu, said the Forum has remained steadfast as a non-partisan strategic partner in advancing good governance, irrespective of political inclinations.

Ibe-Kalu said the past four editions of the conference had provided consistent platforms for national dialogue, focusing on resilience in 2022, partnership for sustainable development in 2023, food security in 2024, and productive capacity and innovation in 2025.

He said this year’s theme was chosen to address the alarming rise in leadership-citizen disconnect, stressing the need for civic education, celebration of rectitude and decisive action against indiscipline.

In attendance were the Forum’s Grand Patron, former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, the Co-Chair of the event, Sen. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, and other patrons and supporters of the FFDGN vision including Chief Kanu Agabi, Obong Victor Attah, Chief Segun Osoba, Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko and Dr. Abdullahi Umaru Ganduje.