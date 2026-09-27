The 10 girls and 10 boys, classified as low-risk minors, alongside the 20 vulnerable women led households received livelihood support and training in business management, record-keeping, savings and business improvement to help them rebuild their lives.

Each of the 40 beneficiaries received N80,000 in addition to the starter packs for their various business skills.

Speaking during the empowerment exercise in Maiduguri on Sunday Monitoring and Evaluation Manager, Allamin Foundation for Peace and Development, Maigari Hamza, said the initiative was implemented under a project supported by the International Civil Society Action Network (ICAN).

He said the minors received business materials after their training, with the Foundation set to monitor their progress and ensure they establish sustainable businesses.

He said the businesses include welding, shoemaking, tailoring, thread shops, food vending, condiment and soup items, fabric and shoe selling, incense making, and grinding machines.

“The ultimate goal is to achieve sustainable reintegration of the minors into their communities,” he stated.

Hamza said 20 women-headed households, identified as the most vulnerable in the areas where the children were reintegrated, also received support, bringing the total beneficiaries to 40.

“Most of the women were caring for children without male support, and supporting them will enable them to provide for their children while promoting acceptance of the returnees,” he said.

He said involving host community members was intended to promote balance and strengthen the sustainability of the reintegration process.

The executive director of the Foundation, Hajiya Hamsatu Allamin, said the intervention was part of broader efforts by the government and stakeholders to stabilise communities affected by insurgency and support the transition of individuals who had disengaged from the insurgency back to civilian life.

She said since the beginning of insurgency as far back as 2013 , the Foundation has been going to communities where the Boko Haram terrorists are recruiting young girls and boys hence they gained their trust to come to the Foundation after surrendering.

“After being deradicalised, after reintegration, after acceptance, the next is to empower them with means of livilihood so that they can cater for themselves.

“As we empower the young ones with means of livilihood, we identify women led households within the communities who are not part of the extremists and empower them to douse tension and the issue of grievances that those who come out from Bush are being supported, while community members are neglected,” Hajiya Hamsatu Allamin said.