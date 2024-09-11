The Pat & Gbenga Komolafe Foundation has celebrated the successful graduation of its first group of trainees in Digital Upskilling and No-Code Web Development.

Speaking with journalists the foundation’s public relations officer, Ms Lilian Nwawuchie, emphasised that this milestone reflects the foundation’s ongoing dedication to equipping Nigerian youths with essential digital skills, helping them thrive in the rapidly evolving digital economy.

“Participants from across various states, including Ondo, Lagos, Rivers, the FCT, Akwa Ibom, Kano, and Kaduna, engaged in hands-on training to develop cutting-edge skills in digital technologies and no-code platforms.

“This initiative is designed to enhance their employability, foster entrepreneurship, and enable them to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s growing tech ecosystem,” Nwawuchie said

The training culminated in a graduation ceremony where participants showcased a range of projects, including business websites, e-commerce platforms, and innovative digital solutions developed using no-code tools.

Similarly, the programme director of the foundation, Mr Josh Emmanuel, underscored the mission of the foundation, stating that it is committed to empowering young Nigerians with the digital skills needed to excel in today’s tech-driven world.

“This graduation is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our trainees, and we couldn’t be prouder of their achievements,” Emmanuel said.

The beneficiaries expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to learn digital skills that could significantly improve their livelihoods.

Paul Fakedayo from Ogun State shared his experience, saying, “I had no prior knowledge of web development, but now I can confidently build functional websites for small businesses. This skill will enable me to contribute to my community and possibly start my own web development agency.”

In a similar vein, Conway Oloruntoyi from Ondo State described the programme as a life-changing experience.

“Before this, I struggled with basic computer skills. Now, I can confidently navigate digital platforms, build websites, and create apps without writing a single line of code.”

Jeremiah Ehije from Edo State was looking for a way to transition into the tech industry without becoming a programmer.

“This programme provided the perfect entry point. The no-code tools are empowering, and I feel ready to innovate.”

Daniel Emmanuel from Lagos State added that the programme had set him on a path to success. “I now have the confidence to help businesses establish an online presence, and I’m excited about the professional opportunities this will open for me.”

Other graduates, including Jayjay Ebruvwe from Delta State and Aisha Abdullahi from Kogi State, echoed similar sentiments, expressing how the programme had positively impacted their lives.

The Pat & Gbenga Komolafe Foundation is a non-profit organisation focused on empowering underserved communities through education, skills development, and capacity-building initiatives. A key focus of the foundation is providing Nigerian youths with the skills needed to succeed in today’s digital economy.