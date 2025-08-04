The Dennis Aikoriogie Foundation has honoured the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, for his exceptional leadership and mentorship, particularly in governance and nation-building.

In a statement issued to journalists yesterday in Abuja, the foundation praised Wike for his transformative leadership since assuming office less than two years ago, noting significant strides in infrastructure development, urban renewal, and administrative reforms within the FCT.

Dr Dennis Aikoriogie described the honour as more than a philanthropic gesture, calling it a “symbolic tribute to visionary leadership that has made a visible and lasting impact.”

“Under Minister Wike’s stewardship, Abuja has witnessed a new era of development. Roads have been rehabilitated, public spaces revitalised, and long-standing bottlenecks addressed with urgency and precision,” Aikoriogie said.

The foundation also highlighted a personal dimension to the recognition. Dr Aikoriogie thanked the minister for what he described as “fatherly guidance and strategic mentorship,” particularly during the last Edo State governorship election.

He credited Wike’s moral support and political clarity as pivotal during that defining period.

Describing Wike as a “detribalised Nigerian,” Dr Aikoriogie commended his commitment to meritocracy over ethnic or partisan considerations.

“He is a political leader who supports the right people for the right reasons,” he said.

“His politics are people-oriented, progressive, and grounded in integrity, not personal gain.

He identifies excellence and supports it, regardless of origin, faith, or political alignment.”

The foundation lauded Wike’s inclusive leadership style, efforts to foster national unity, and capacity to mentor emerging leaders across Nigeria.

“This honour is a celebration of those who quietly shape our nation’s future through vision, courage, and selfless service,” the statement read.

As part of its broader mission, the Dennis Aikoriogie Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to promoting community-based initiatives and recognising public figures who exemplify good governance, unity, and strategic mentorship.