Dbegotin Educational Foundation has launched an empowerment programme known as Girls Yielding Science and Technology (GYST) 2.0 aimed at empowering female students in science and technology.

GYST 2.0 is a programme aimed at improving skills to bridge the gap of female participation in science and engineering.

At the event, the founder and executive director of Dbegotin Educational Foundation, Jeremiah Oseni, said: “GYST was borne out of a simple yet powerful idea: that when girls are given the right opportunities, there is no limit to what they can achieve. They can be like Marie Curie or Joan Owens, or even our very own Adeola Ogunmola. During the first edition of GYST, we witnessed how empowerment and mentorship transformed the lives of young STEM enthusiasts. We saw female students double up in their science subjects because they were more confident, and better equipped, to become who they want to be. We watched them stand tall, think boldly, and dream. Some of them are here today, and I am so proud, knowing they are set to become outstanding women in society.

“Today, we are launching GYST 2.0 with renewed energy. Last year, our footprints cut across five schools within the FCT. But guess what? This year, GYST is projecting to four states in Nigeria. From Niger, to Jos, Kogi and Kwara, GYST 2.0 will connect over 100 female students in Nigeria to STEM projects, workshops, conferences, practical learning, mentorship, and opportunities.

“Today’s launch is therefore a celebration of dreams and a reaffirmation of our commitment to creating an ecosystem where no girl is left behind. We are grateful to everyone who has supported this vision so far—our partners, team members, volunteers, school leaders, parents and fellow CSOs. Most of all, we are inspired by the girls—the reason we are here, the future we are investing in.”

A director from the Federal Capital Territory Administration, Dr Safiya Tamanuwa, said the programme was very apt as we need more girls in science and technology.

She further called for more support from civil society organisations and Non governmental organisations, noting that there is more to do to encourage girls in science and technology.

Also, while giving his goodwill message, a lecturer at the African University of Science and Technology, Dr. Vitalis Anya said pledge to support the programme.