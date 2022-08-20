A non-governmental organisation, AIG-Imoukhuede Foundation, has rewarded 40 civil servants from different Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of government (MDAs), who won the 2022 Presidential Public Service Merit Awards during the 2022 Civil Service Day, with a cash prize of N500,000 each for outstanding performances in service delivery in the Federal Civil Service of Nigeria.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, during the presentation of the cash prizes donated by the AIG-Imoukhuede Foundation to recipients of the awards, advised the 40 recipients to continue with the good work they have started in uplifting the values of the federal civil service.

She said that the award was a motivator to civil servants, to perform better and as champions of change in the Service, she admonished the Awardees to be proud as civil servants and also encourage and mentor others to work hard because hard work pays.

Dr. Yemi-Esan commended the AIG-Imoukhuede Foundation for putting smiles on the faces of the civil servants, who have excelled in the performance of their duties by redeeming its pledge of N500,000 each to 40 civil servants from different MDAs.

While advising the awardees to ensure prudent use of the money given to them, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation called on other like-minded private sector players to take a cue from the AIG-Imoukhuede Foundation’s laudable gesture, soliciting for enhanced public-private partnership (PPP) with the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF).

Speaking at the event, the chairman of AIG-Imoukhuede Foundation, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, explained that the cash reward was a token from the Foundation in recognition of the importance of the civil service as a key stakeholder, but the least rewarded in the country.

According to him, the award was established in furtherance of the Foundation’s mission to drive public sector transformation for improved public service delivery in the country.

‘’We recognize the crucial roles the civil service plays in national development and how the work of civil servants in implementing government’s policies and programmes can lead to a better life for all Nigerians.

“It is, therefore, necessary that we recognise and reward those civil servants who diligently carry out their duties for the benefit of all Nigerians. We hope that this award will serve as incentives to all civil servants to strive for professionalism and excellence in their work,’’ he said.