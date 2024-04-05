Global Peace Foundation has commenced security and peace dialogue in Abuja, following the wake of insecurity in Nigeria’s capital city.

The dialogue, which is a collaboration and synergy between traditional and religious leaders to address insecurity in Abuja, kick-started at the Garki Chiefdom with representatives from all the villages.

The country representative of the Global Peace Foundation, Rev John Joseph Hayab said the capital city in recent months experienced issues of insecurity, adding that the dialogue is aimed at fostering peace, unity and addressing insecurity in Abuja.

“If there is chaos and insecurity in Abuja, it means Nigeria is not safe. But if Abuja is safe, it means Nigeria can be secured.

“Issue of insecurity should not be left in the hands of the security agencies alone because the people have more information than the security agencies,” Hayab said, explaining why they gathered religious leaders and traditional rulers for the dialogue.

“Religious and traditional rulers are not competitors but collaborators in addressing the insecurity in Abuja through dialogue,” Hayab added.

Speaking, the chief imam of Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society, Sheik Fuad Adeyemi, said anyone that loves God, without peace where he or she is, the person may not have any God to call on because of fear.

According to Fuad, it is cheaper to invest in peace.

The paramount ruler of Garki Chiefdom, Dr Usman Nga Kupi who was represented by the district head of Mabushi, Alhassan Dangana, said anyone that preaches peace is in line with God’s agenda for mankind.

“And I encourage all traditional and religious leaders here to take the message to our people in the villages.

The dialogue is coming at the right time since some of the districts were having security agencies until we approached the minister and something was done,” the traditional ruler said, adding that much needs to be done in Nigeria.

“We need more support for the Global Peace Foundation Nigeria to take the messages of peace to more grassroots,” he added.

One of the religious leaders who spoke at the event, Mohammed Ibrahim Gamawa said people must be tolerant and coexist peacefully.

The Chief Imam of Garki Palace, Malam Ali Umar said parents contribute to lack of peace adding that parents will come back from work and won’t ask where the children are.