Kirti’s Kare Foundation (KKF) has charged managers of the Nigerian economy to, as a matter of urgency, makes foreign exchange available to both local and foreign manufacturers in the country.

The founder, KKF, Kirti Sudhanshu, at the ribbon cutting ceremony and unveiling of KKF artificial limb centre in Lagos, expressed concerns that the unavailability of foreign exchange is hindering the import of raw materials needed to produce artificial limbs for the underprivileged in the society.

To him: “the forex situation is worrisome because we still depend on import for some of our raw materials to produce these artificial limbs, but we are hopeful and remain committed to providing humanitarian services to the less privileged people in the country.”

“About 70 per cent of the materials would be locally sourced while the remaining 30 per cent would be imported components. Each limb would be produced according to the measurement of patient which include both old and young people in the country.

“We are set up to changing the lives of people and we believe giving out artificial limbs will be the catalyst or change agent for someone. We are born to create a legacy. We have collaborations with government as well as foundations and India communities supporting our quest,” she added.

She however, expressed optimism that the incoming administration would change Nigeria’s economic narratives while also restating the foundation’s commitment to provide all the necessary support to the federal government’s effort to assisting the underprivileged people in the nation.

“Although our colour is different, but our hearts are the same. We are targeting the underprivileged with the artificial limbs. Anyone can come into our center to get a limb and it is free of charge. We have to find like-minded people as well as real change maker agents. We have to join hands together as a platform to impact the society,” she urged.

Earlier, the founder patron, KKF, Deodatta Gawankar, said the centre would go a long way to put smiles on the faces of the underprivileged and needy, stressing that, the move would help those who have lost their limbs in accidents, diabetes, cancer or severe infection to get limbs free of charge.

According to him, the center is expected to be operational in May, 2023 while the donation of limbs would begin in June this year

Gawankar added: “In the first year, we are planning to provide over 400 artificial limbs and each limb cost us about N100,000 for us as a foundation and we intend to give free of charge to the needy people.”

He however, called on the federal, state governments, private sector organisations and well-to-do individuals to join hands to support the foundation in its aim at supplying artificial limbs to Nigerians.

