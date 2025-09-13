After a two-week international break, club football returns this weekend across various leagues in Europe. Fans can look forward to a series of thrilling matches that promise to keep you on the edge of your seat. From top-tier showdowns to intense rivalries, here are four major football matches to watch this weekend:

Manchester City vs Manchester United

The Etihad will once again host one of English football’s most watched fixtures as Manchester City welcome Manchester United on Sunday, 14 September. With both sides eager to seize momentum in the early stages of the Premier League season.

Three rounds into the campaign, the table already paints an interesting picture. United have taken six points from a possible nine, good enough for ninth place, while City sit 13th on three points. It may still be early days, but the gap between the two clubs underlines contrasting starts.

City’s campaign has been unsettled so far. Defeats to Brighton and Tottenham raised questions about their defensive structure, though the response came with a solid victory over Wolves. United, under new direction, have been equally inconsistent – hard-fought wins over Burnley and earlier opposition balanced by a setback against Arsenal and a frustrating draw at Fulham. The derby arrives at a time when both teams need stability as much as points.

The numbers underline the narrow margins between these two. City have five goals scored and four conceded from three matches, with an average Sofascore rating of 6.91 and possession at 61%. United are close behind on the metrics, with four goals for, four against, an average rating of 6.85, and 57% possession.

Neither defence has been watertight. City have managed one clean sheet, while United are yet to keep the opposition out. These early-season figures suggest that chances will come at both ends, and efficiency in front of goal could prove decisive.

Pep Guardiola remains committed to his 4-3-3 system, designed around control and fluidity. While City continue to see plenty of the ball, the recent defeats show that execution has not been as sharp as expected.

On the other side, Rúben Amorim favours a 3-4-2-1 setup at United. The system demands cohesion between defenders and midfielders, offering balance but requiring adaptation time. Amorim’s career so far suggests discipline and structure, though his new surroundings will test how quickly his ideas take hold.

The tactical battle between Guardiola’s established principles and Amorim’s evolving plan promises to be a fascinating subplot.

With both teams searching for rhythm, the derby is likely to be finely balanced. City’s stronger possession game and home advantage suggest they may edge proceedings, but United’s ability to disrupt and strike on the counter cannot be overlooked.

This feels like the type of contest where details matter – a single mistake, a piece of brilliance, or a tactical switch could settle it. Expect tension, expect chances, and expect noise inside the Etihad.

Juventus vs Inter Milan

After the international break, Serie A returns with what is likely its most important matchup: Juventus and Inter Milan square off in the 254th Derby d’Italia. The game will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Saturday 13 September, 2025.

Juventus have enjoyed success in this fixture recently, losing just one of the last six in Serie A. Moreover, the Bianconeri have not lost at home to Inter in four games.

Two clean-sheet wins in Serie A have helped Juventus start the season well. The Bianconeri have never opened a season with three consecutive shutouts, and they last won their first three league matches in 2018/19.

There isn’t a better match to break that streak than this one, and with Juventus having won all five of their home games—the last three by a score of 2-0—confidence should be high.

Inter Milan started their chase for the Scudetto well by beating Torino 5-0 on the first weekend, but they were defeated 2-1 by Udinese at the San Siro before the international break. Since they’ve only lost one of their last six Serie A away games (W3, D2) and two of their first three league games since 2011/12, the Nerazzurri hope to bounce back.

While Inter seems to be operating at nearly full strength, Juventus will be missing Andrea Cambiaso, who was sent off on the first weekend.This match between two giants of Italian football promises to be a thrilling encounter, and it is one football lovers will be looking out for.

Barcelona vs Valencia

After the international break, the Spanish champions Barcelona return to the pitch at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys to face Valencia in the 4th round of LaLiga.

A clash that promises to be anything but ordinary, with both teams eager to grab valuable points. The Blaugrana, currently on 7 points, need to bounce back after a disappointing draw against Rayo Vallecano, which left them two points behind Real Madrid.

The goal is to return immediately to winning ways and avoid complications in the title race, while also keeping their focus ahead of their Champions League debut against Newcastle on Thursday, September 18. Hansi Flick will demand full concentration from his players, hoping to repeat last January’s 7-1 demolition of Valencia, a clear reminder of Barcelona’s technical superiority.

The visitors, meanwhile, arrive in Barcelona with renewed confidence after their win against Getafe, which lifted them to 4 points. Carlos Corberan’s side will try to keep momentum going, fully aware that even a draw away against the Spanish champions would be a massive result. Realistically, however, it is difficult to imagine Los Che leaving the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys unbeaten.

They face a Barcelona determined to stay in pursuit of Real Madrid, with the possibility of overtaking them if Xabi Alonso’s side slip against Real Sociedad. It looks unlikely, therefore, that Lamine Yamal and his teammates will offer any kind of discount to their opponents.

The prediction for Barcelona vs Valencia leans heavily toward a comfortable home win. Barcelona, coming off the unexpected draw against Rayo Vallecano, are eager to secure three points to keep pace with Real Madrid.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Saturday’s Premier League action gets underway at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal take on Nottingham Forest.

The international break came at an opportune moment for the Gunners, giving Mikel Arteta a fortnight to rally his troops following a 1-0 loss at Liverpool.

Arsenal head into proceedings as pre-match favourites, with the odds firmly stacked against the City Ground outfit, who lost 3-0 in this corresponding fixture last season.

Arteta’s charges will aim to build on a 5-0 rout of newly promoted Leeds United in their opening home game of the season.

On the other hand, visiting Forest parted ways with Nuno Espirito Santo during the international break after a mixed start to the new campaign, bookended by a heavy 3-0 home defeat to West Ham United.

Shortly after sacking the Portuguese manager, who inspired the club to a stunning seventh-place finish last term, the Tricky Trees announced the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as the new head coach.

Liverpool interrupted Arsenal’s momentum, knocking them down from a two-game winning start to the 2025/26 Premier League season.

However, the Gunners fared reasonably well at Anfield, and had it not been for Dominik Szoboszlai’s screamer, they would’ve probably left Merseyside unscathed.

It was an evenly contested fixture, yet Arsenal offered very little in the final third, with marquee summer signing Viktor Gyokeres cutting a frustrated figure.

Gyokeres bagged a brace in his first appearance at the Emirates Stadium and could add to that tally when Arteta’s charges host Forest for this favourable match-up.

Except for a narrow 1-0 loss in May 2023, Arsenal have gone unbeaten in all five remaining league clashes against the Tricky Trees since their return to the Premier League in 2022.

Three of their four victories in that stretch arrived at the Emirates via a combined score of 10-1, highlighting their dominance on home soil and the challenge Postecoglou faces on his return to the Premier League.

Forest got the new season off to a flying start, beating Brentford 3-1 at home. Interestingly, they found the net from every shot on target, which was a trait that often defined them last term.

However, Forest’s scoring problems came to the fore towards the end of Espirito Santo’s regime, with Crystal Palace holding them to a 1-1 draw before West Ham’s aforementioned triumph in West Bridgford.

It’s now up to Postecoglou to reignite Forest’s faltering frontline and defy their underwhelming record in North London, which appears to be a Herculean task.

For context, the 60-year-old lost three of his four North London derbies in charge of Tottenham, not to mention Spurs conceded at least two goals on three occasions.

With these four thrilling football matches to look forward to, this weekend promises to be an exciting one for fans of the beautiful game. Whether you’re cheering for Manchester City, Juventus, Arsenal, or Barcelona, there’s something for everyone. Get ready to witness some unforgettable action on the pitch! Who’s your team to win this weekend?