The Fabric Professionals and Dry Cleaners Association of Nigeria (FPDA) has stated that its forthcoming conference tagged, ‘Clean Show Africa 2024’ would revolutionise the sector and expose over 25,000 dry cleaners to the global cleaning and hygiene industry standard.

This was stated at the press briefing to herald the conference themed ‘Positioning Africa’s fabric and hygiene industry for excellence’ which will be holding on May 28 to 29, 2024, in Lagos.

The chairman, FPDA, Enibikun Adebayo, stated that Nigeria’s dry-cleaning industry was valued at $8.4 million as of 2019 and was projected to grow at 6.4 per cent in the next 10 years.

“As of 2019, the statistics were clear, as Nigeria’s dry-cleaning industry was valued at $8.4 million and growing year-on-year at 6.4 per cent. Even the statistics are looking better than they were before. It is now left for us to reposition the industry to the global world because nobody is paying attention to this lucrative industry and this is what we want to address at the conference,” he said.

He stated there is need for collaboration in the industry, saying, “a year ago, we launched FPDA of Nigeria. We are using the platform to educate our members to be better professionals.”

Adebayo noted that the exhibition would also be focusing on women in the dry-cleaning business, noting that reports revealed dry-cleaning businesses were better run by women.

Also, the managing director of Wasche Paint Nigeria, Ruth Okunnuga, opined that Nigeria’s dry cleaning and laundry industry had not been given the necessary support and publicity it deserved.

“This is why we have put together this event to feature all industry experts and have very pertinent discussions on how to create value that is needed to grow the industry.

The industry has gone for so long without any proper structure, and it is not attracting as much investment as it should.

“We want to revolutionise the sector to make it attractive for investors and potential professional dry cleaners and stakeholders. The dry-cleaning industry data is yet to be captured. There is a data loss and one of the objectives of this conference is to help us collect data for proper planning,” Okunnuga added.

On his part, the managing director of Zenith Exhibition, Joseph Oru, stated that the association would be using the conference to engage the federal government to establish institutions that would train dry cleaners to become professionals.

Cleanshow Africa will feature a diverse lineup of international and local exhibitors representing the forefront of innovation in the cleaning and fabricare industries. From cutting-edge equipment and technology to eco-friendly detergents and sustainable practices, the exhibitors will showcase the latest trends and solutions shaping the future of the industry.

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and other government agencies are expected to be present even as the organisers said, the show will feature the best stain remover and presser competition and so exhibitors are invited to register to participate.