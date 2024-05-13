Federal government has announced plans to begin freight operation on the Lagos-Kano narrow gauge rail line in June this year.

In a statement issued by the special assistant media and publicity, Office of the Minister of Transportation, Umar Alkali Jibril, he said the minister of transportation, Senator Said Ahmed Alkali, disclosed the plan during his on-the-spot assessment visit to Kano, as part of his inspection tour for ongoing projects under the ministry.

Alkali said the commencement of the operations would significantly extend the lifespan of the country’s highways, emphasising the importance of easing the burden on road transportation.

The minister, who was accompanied by key officials from the ministry, engineers, consultants, and contractors, expressed satisfaction with the progress of ongoing projects, particularly the Kano-Maradi standard gauge rail corridor.

During the inspection, various sites were visited, including Zawachiki, Danbatta, Kazaure, and Daura, where the newly established Muhammadu Buhari University of Transportation was also assessed.

Alkali revealed plans to segment the project for expedited completion, outlining timelines for different sections of the railway network.

The minister said freight operations on the Kaduna-Kano corridor, handled by CCECC, are expected to commence within next month, connecting the nation’s commercial capital to Kano.

He emphasised that this development would not only stimulate economic growth but also alleviate traffic congestion, reduce road accidents, and contribute to the overall GDP growth of the country.

The completion timeline for various sections of the railway network was also disclosed, with the Kano-Daura project slated for completion in 2025, followed by Daura-Maradi and Dutse-Kano in 2026.

Senator Alkali reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring compliance with contractual specifications and timely project delivery.

“The announcement of freight operations on the Lagos-Kano rail line signals a significant step towards enhancing Nigeria’s transportation infrastructure and fostering economic development across the country.

“With the potential to benefit businesses of all sizes, the initiative holds promise for a more efficient and sustainable logistics network in Nigeria,” the minister said.