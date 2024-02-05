Trial continued on Monday in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/550/2022: FRN V. Ali Bello & Anor, before Justice J. K Omotosho at the Federal High Court, Abuja Division.

The 1st and 2nd Defendants’ Counsel, A.M Aliyu, SAN and Nureini Jimoh, SAN, respectively, cross-examined the Prosecution’s 2nd Witness, Edward Bananda, from the United Bank for Africa (UBA), with respect to the evidence he tendered (Statements of Accounts).

The witness, upon a perusal of the entire bank statements he produced at trial, stated that he could not remember seeing the names of Ali Bello and Dauda Suleiman as beneficiaries, who made withdrawals from the Account tendered.

He, however, confirmed that one Abdulsalam Hudu made most of the withdrawals from the account statements.

The Witness also stated that he played no role in the entries contained in the Statements of Account and only became a witness in the matter due to EFCC’s invitation.

Edward Bananda also confirmed that the cash transactions of the Kogi State Government and the Kogi State Government House Administration, as seen in the Statements of Account, did not contravene the Cash Withdrawal Policy of the CBN, the Bank or any Law.

The attempt by EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, to re-examine the Witness on the issue of the absence of the name of Ali Bello and Dauda Suleiman on the Statements of Account and the operation of a computer was overruled.

The matter was consequently adjourned to Tuesday, February 6, 2024, for continuation of trial.