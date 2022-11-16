FCT sector command of the Federal Road Safety Commission on Wednesday kicked off its 2022 Sports Weeks in Abuja, with special marshals from 50 units of the command participating in football, table tennis, tennis, chess and other events.

FCT sector commander of FRSC, Oga Ochi Samuel, who spoke to newsmen shortly after kicking off the football event at the practice pitch of Moshood Abiola National Stadium, said the aim of competitions which is the second edition is to keep special Marshalls fit and also identify talents that could be nurture and expose to international competitions.

According to him, it is also an opportunity for personnel of FRSC, FCT Sector Command, to come together and socialise.

“It is an opportunity for special marshals to come together to keep fit.

“We all know what sports does to our life, and these are people that are engaged almost 24 hours on a daily basis and throughout the year, being on the road for the number of months this year. So, getting to the end of the year we think it is necessary for them to come together to keep fit in readiness for the ‘ember’ months’ activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is also an opportunity for a number of them that have not seen each other this year to come together and socialise.

“We have over 50 units competing from the preliminary round to the final levels. Apart from the football event, we have other activities like table tennis, tennis, chess and other sports that are being competed for in this competition.

“We are also using the competition to identify talents and those that are within the age bracket will be nurtured and exposed to international competition,” Oga said.

While urging other sector commands of FRSC in the country to key into sporting activities to keep fit, Oga revealed that several prizes are up for grabs at the end of the competition, November 19, 2022.

“I’m aware that some sector commands in the states of the Federation have started this form of competition to keep fit, I urged them and those that are yet to start to key into sports programmes.