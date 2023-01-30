Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Benue State has recorded a total number of 221 Road Traffic Crashes (RTC) and 103 deaths from January to December 2022.

The state sector commander, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar who disclosed this in an interview with LEADERSHIP said, at the end of the 2022 Ember Months Campaigns and end of year operations for the safety of commuters the command conducted nine mobile courts to test the level of compliance.

According to him, “a total number of 315 Road Traffic offenders were arrested and arraigned before the Courts and 305 were convicted for various offences and 10 persons were discharged and acquitted.”

The sector commander also informed that the operations were focused on over loading, over speeding and the use of bad tyres.

According to him, “Out of the 281 RTC recorded within the state of jurisdiction 1, 586 people were involved, while 859 sustained varying degrees of injuries and 103 lost their lives and we were able to cover the whole state.

“With these we will say that generally, the operations went well because we were able to carryout full enforcement of Road Traffic offences as well as rescue operations for road users that were involved in crashes and we were able to cover the whole state.”

While attributing the cause of most crashes to over-speeding, the sector commander said the command is working in partnership with transport owners towards achieving its vision of zero tolerance on RTC.

He informed that the state witnessed more RTC in 2022 compared to 2021 where 26 persons lost their lives which simply signifies an increase in the number of persons who embarked on traveling in 2022.

The sector commander said, “At the end of the operations, we will sit down and look inwards and see where we got it right or wrong to see how we can make it up in those areas.”