The Rivers Elders Council has called on Siminalayi Fubara and the members of Rivers State House of Assembly to work together without any form of distractions as they resume office on Thursday following the end of the emergency rule declared on the state.

Advertisement

The elders, who noted that the parties concerned must have learned a thing or two from the political crisis that engulfed the state leading to the declaration of state of emergency by President Bola Tinubu, urged all stakeholders to “embrace the peace and reconciliation that has now returned to our dear state.”

They appealed to all concerned parties to avoid a recurrence of the situation, which culminated in an emergency rule in the state and focus on sustaining peace, unity and development of the oil-rich state.

Chairman of the council, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, commended the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for the role he played in the reconciliation process.

The statement, titled: ‘End Of Emergency Rule: Let’s Unite For the Peace And Progress Of Our Dear State’, also commended Fubara and the House of Assembly for agreeing to put the past behind them, especially as they prepare to resume their constitutional duties.

The elders, however, warned persons or groups who may still be harbouring grudges to realise that the crisis was over and should therefore desist from making inciting comments or issuing statements that are capable of causing problems in order to achieve personal gains.

The statement partly read, “As the end of the emergency rule in our dear State beckons, and restoration of full democratic governance ushers in Governor Siminilayi Fubara, his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, and the Rivers State House of Assembly led by Rt. Hon Martins Amaewhule, to resume their constitutional duties, this affords us an opportunity to reflect on a number of issues:

“Where we are coming from, what to do to avoid the recurrence of the unfortunate circumstances we found ourselves and significantly, how to sustain peace, unity and development in our beloved Rivers State.

“For us as leaders and members of the Rivers State Elders Council, we urge all stakeholders, without exception, to embrace the peace and reconciliation that has now returned to our dear state.”

The elders’ statement further read, “We also quickly wish to admonish the few individuals and groups who are still fanning the embers of discord to come to terms with the fact that the crisis is over and stop making inflammatory statements, inciting rhetoric in the media and whipping up sentiments for their selfish interests.

“They should prioritize the interest of the state and allow Governor Fubara and the House of Assembly to work together without further distractions.

“We equally commend the governor and the leadership of the House of Assembly for making peace. At this point, we can only remind them that they did not only agree on peace in Abuja but also, on their own, went to the villa and affirmed their reconciliation before His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.”

The elders added, “That vow to Mr. President remains sacrosanct. Therefore, going forward, they must work harmoniously in the interest of the state. The people of Rivers State expect nothing less from them.”

The elders council commended people of the State for their patience and understanding throughout the period of the emergency rule, describing it as an attestation of faith in the administration of President Tinubu, “whose proactive action averted the disaster that was about to descend on the state.

“The indefatigable political leader of Rivers State, the former Governor of the State and Minister of the FCT, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, deserves a special mention for his role in mid-wifing the entire reconciliation process. Again, he demonstrated that he was a man with a large heart.

“He (Wike) did not only bring the parties together but also ensured that the parties went to Mr. President to brief him first hand on the details of their understanding.

“And to our dear President, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we say a very big thank you for bringing Rivers State back from the brink and taking actions to ensure the peace that we now enjoy in the State.”

They lauded Tinubu for the confidence reposed in the FCT Minister whom they describe as ‘cherished leader’ as a member of his cabinet, saying, “Your astute resolution of the Rivers crisis is yet another manifestation of your goodwill towards the state.

“Mr President, we appreciate you and assure you that you have already captured the hearts of the people of Rivers State and as your administration continues to pursue the Renewed Hope Agenda, you can count on the support of Rivers people at all times.”