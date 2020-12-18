By Muh’d Zangina Kura. |

The crisis rocking the Federal University Duste (FUD) over the selection of a new Vice Chancellor (VC) that will takeover from Prof Fatima Batul Mukhtar has taken a new dimmention as academic staff of the institution have accused the state governor Abubakar Badaru of interfering in the selection process.

Earlier, youths in their numbers had stormed the university and disrupted a screening process that will lead to the appointment of a VC, alleging that a candidate, who is an indigene of Jigawa state was not favoured for the job.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was gathered that the incident angered the chairman of the screening committee who thretheaned to abandon the selection process.

Reason for the interference of the youths, it was gathered, was not unconnected with the template setup for the selection of the VC that was not going to favour a young professor who is an indigene of Jigawa state.

Speaking for the academic staff, Garba Aliyu Salim, alleged that the governor had invited members of the selection committee, excluding two members of the committee that are from the North East.

He said the governor allegedly threatened the members of the committee that if they produced a vice chancellor of the federal university outside the North West or Jigawa state, he would make sure the university council is dissolved.

The governor’s intervention, however, is said to be against the chances of a highly qualified professor from Borno state (North East), Prof Usman Adamu Izge.

“The governor is doing so to favour a Jigawa state indigene who has been a professor for less than five years. The professorship of the governor’s preferred candidate is not clear. There is a confusion as to whether he was given professorship in Malaysia or in Nigeria.

“But Professor Izge on the other hand has an academic and administrative track record. He was once a head of department, dean, deputy vice chancellor and a director of a center,” Salim said.

But the governor has said that his intervention was only to ensure peaceful selection process insisting there was no plan to impose anyone.

An associate of the governor who is aware of the issue said as a man of peace and an advocate of unity, Badaru will not want to exchange competency to favouritism adding that his intervention was to ensure the process went peacefully.

Also, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Mohammed Ahmed Adamu said the intervention of the governor was only to ensure a smooth process.

“If the governor invited them at all, it was to stabilize the process. Governor Badaru has always leave by the philosophy of ensuring stability. Look at how stable our own party is today,” Adamu said.

The senior special adviser on new media to the governor, Malam Auwalu D Sankara, said Badaru cannot interfere in the selection of the new vice chancellor of the university.

He said the selection of VC is purely university affair adding that the governor has no jurisdiction to interfere in whatever form.

“So the report of governor wading in to the matter is misleading,” Sankar said.

When contacted, the spokesman of the University, Comrade Abdullahi Anoko, who confirmed the disruption of the selection committee sitting by thugs, said the process is still ongoing.

“The process for selecting the new vice chancellor for the university is hitch free,” Abdullahi said, maintaining that in the next 24-hours, the result will be announced.

“The results will soon be announced. Very soon, the third vice chancellor of the university would soon be declared,” he added.

FUD is one of the nine universities created by the federal government in 2011. FUD offers both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. The federal university, held its first convocation ceremony on January 16, 2016.