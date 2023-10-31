In a heartwarming display of love, the billionaire founder and General Overseer of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry in Warri, Delta State, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, surprised his wife with an impressive gift of N55million on her birthday anniversary.

A video that has since gone viral on social media captures the cleric showering his wife with love and affection as he presents her with the monetary gift.

The act of kindness was extended further as the Prophet also gifted a total of N75million to the needy in the church, to support them to cushion current economic hardship facing Nigerians.

The beneficiaries were full with gratitude as some received N1million cash gift each to start businesses, while others got N1.5million and N2million, respectively.

Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin’s benevolence and love have resonated across Nigeria, with social media flooded with praises for him. Many have commended the cleric for his compassionate heart and for setting a positive example during these difficult times.

Also, the story of Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin’s love journey with his wife has also become a source of inspiration globally. It was reported that his contributions to society through his ministry have brought tremendous blessings to many, making him one of the most admired and respected religious leaders in Nigeria.

In a time filled with uncertainty and hardship, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin’s demonstration of love and support for his wife and church members serves as a powerful reminder that kindness and generosity can have a profound impact, helping to make the world a better place.

Reacting on X (formerly Twitter), a social media user, @ChimaJohnson, said: “Just when we thought the world was a dark place, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin gives us hope that love and kindness still exist. May God continue to bless him and his ministry.”

Another user, @Mercy_Nelson22, expressed joy over the development, noting that she was overwhelmed by the action which she said: “give us hope and make us proud to be Nigerians.”

“Acts of kindness and generosity like these are what we need more of in the world. Thank you, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, for leading by example,” @Precious_Darlington wrote.