Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, Delta state (FUPRE) has been awarded the sum N40.4 million by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to manufacture an innovative Medical device known as MEDLINK.

The Vice Chancellor, FUPRE, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, described the MEDLINK as a programmable verbally interactive remote devise that physicians can use to monitor patients outside the hospital settings.

Rim-Rukeh emphasising on the importance of the device saying it can measure blood pressure, blood glucose, pulse, heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, electrocardiography, electromyography, body temperature, and respiratory data.

He said the device transmits all measurements to the Physician’s mobile phones and e-mails, pointing out that the MEDLINK will be fabricated here at FUPRE and National Clinical Trials will be conducted by the University to assess the safety and the effectiveness of the device.

Speaking further, the Vice Chancellor said, “The device is also capable of being used to provide basic health care access to Nigerians in rural areas and urban areas, and this will also be verified during the Clinical Trials.

“After successfully conducting the Clinical Trials for MEDLINK, FUPRE, in partnership with CBN, will market and commercialize MEDLINK so as to integrate the device into the primary health care sector of Nigeria’s Medical Industry.”

Among the FUPRE team that won the award for the University of Petroleum Resources Effurun, Uvwie local government area of Delta state are; Dr. O’tega Ejofodomi, Dr. Godswill Ofualagba, Dr Donatus Uchechukwu Onyishi, and Dr Adenike Lawal.