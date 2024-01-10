The management of Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna in Niger State has said no fake professor is on the service of the university.

In a statement by the deputy director of information, publications and public relations of the university Mrs. Lydia W. Legbo, it said the reaction was sequel to the news on some social media platforms that some fake professors were in the service of the university.

She said, “The attention of the management of the Federal University of Technology, Minna has been drawn to a news report which has received wide coverage on the Internet and other social media across the world that the National Universities Commission (NUC) has uncovered about 100 fake Professors in Nigerian Universities”.

“For the record, the management of FUT, Minna wishes to inform the general public that the nine fake Professors: Nurudeen Adenuga, Fauziyyah Adeyemi, Halima Abubakar, Hamdat Olufemi, Hawa Alhassan, Idris Adigun, Jamilu Ahmad, A’isha Bello and Haroon Akande listed in the news report as professors in FUT, Minna are not staff of the institution,” she said.

She disclosed the listed professors have never had any dealing with the university at any point in time, in any capacity whatsoever.

Legbo added that “the university management therefore wishes to state categorically that the aforementioned Professors are not known to the University.”

She said by the release, any person who deals with any of them as individuals or a group does so at his or her own risk not the responsibility of the university.