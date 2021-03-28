By SAMUEL ABULUDE, Lagos

The sixth edition of the Big Brother Naija(BBNaija) reality show has been announced with its auditioning thrown open to Gotv and DStv customers who meet the requirements.

With 30,000 video entries received in the 2020 lockdown edition and Laycon emerged winner with N85 million worth of prizes, this year’s edition stands to be bigger as more celebs have signified intention to contest at the Big Brother Naija reality show that has improved the fortunes of the housemates.

Housemates of the previous edition, Nengi and Erica became proud owners of new houses recently, the latter who was gifted by her group of loyal fans, who rooted for her all through her time in the house and even when she was disqualified.

The BBN has suddenly become a veritable platform to fame and wealth going by news of one endorsement and another for some of the housemates and previous winners.

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede posted on her social media accounts of her determination to enter this year’s Big Brother Naija show.

The mother of one with the twitter handle, @iamyvonnejegede said jocularly:

“I don’t care, I’m jumping fence to enter for BBN audition this year. After how many years of acting and having fans nobody don buy me bicycle. The housemates get popular and in 2 weeks their fans buy them house and motor. Don’t judge me, this is a well thought out plan”.

According to the organisers, Multichoice, the winner of 2021 edition will go home with 90 million naira worth of prizes

BBNaija hopefuls who are 21 years or older and of Nigerian nationality with a valid Nigerian passport, will get an early audition when they pay on either DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam, Yanga package or on GOtv Max or Jolli package between Wednesday, March 24 and Wednesday, March 31, 2021.