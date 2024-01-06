Arewa Game Show, an entertainment show promoting knowledge on Hausa culture and values premiered last weekend on DSTV.

The show is designed to blend entertainment and cultural appreciation for the pleasure of viewers seeking relaxation after a long week of work.

The 30-minute programme saw two teams locked in a friendly competition for exciting prizes. The two teams comprising three contestants each, battled it out in three thrilling games where the team with the most points emerged the winner.

The game show format highlights the importance of teamwork and collaboration in winning, whilst creating a sense of bonding amongst the contestants that resonated with viewers.

“Whether participants are skillfully aiming at cups, hilariously bouncing pongs off the table, targeting holes, or attempting to give answers to enriching trivia exploring Hausa culture and beyond – viewers are in for treat,’ said show management.

Arewa Game airs every Saturday and Sunday evening on DSTV.