The governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has approved the expansion and creation of a new zonal education directorate in some MDAs under the state Ministry of Education.

The commissioner for education, Malam Muhammad Sanusi Sa’id Kiru, said it was as a result of an executive memo presented to the governor by the ministry on the need for the additional zonal directorates.

He disclosed that the creation of the additional zones became necessary considering the need for ensuring efficient monitoring and evaluation, quality control, digitization of data collation and analysis.

Other reasons according to him are the need for additional revenue generation drive and optimum utilisation of human resources especially those recently deployed to the education sector.

A statement signed by Aliyu Yusuf, the chief press secretary in the ministry, quoted the commissioner as saying; “It is to be noted that with the introduction of free and compulsory basic and secondary education in the state, the sector is currently witnessing increased pupils and students enrolment in our public primary and secondary schools.”

The need therefore to expand the administrative management of these institutions, he said, cannot be overemphasized, as some new MDAs that were operating without zonal structures were however provided new ones.

The new zonal directorates include; KSSSMB from 14 to 23, SUBEB from 10 to 15, State Agency for Mass Education from 10 to 15, Kano State Library Board now have 3, Science and Technical Schools Board now have 3 while Kano State Private and Voluntary Institutiins Board jumped from 5 to 7.

With this new development, the over 7,000 and 1,330 public primary and secondary schools as well as the over 4,000 private schools in the state would be effectively provided with the needed monitoring and evaluation and quality control for excellent service delivery.