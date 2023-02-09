For over two years the restiveness being caused by gangsters and drug lords has become a constant in Minna, the Niger State capital. Several have lost their lives with many injured and property destroyed. Since 2021 the youths have intermittently struck and taken over the central area of the town around Mobile, through Limawa to Agwan Daji area.

These miscreants usually strike at about sunset, causing mayhem until midnight, causing road users to become stranded. Residents live in fear of being caught up in the gang fight as a result of the the fatal destruction that follows in its wake.

Residents of Minna have endured this restiveness for more than two years with the situation not looking Iike it would end any time soon. There have been several arrests made, yet the crimes continue unabated, despite the governor of the state, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello giving strict directives.

My findings revealed that this violence is linked to drug abuse and poor parental care.

A resident of Limawa who preferred anonymity for his safety said, “The restiveness started like mere youthful exuberance a few years back, but became very dangerous since 2021.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, clashes between youths from Limawa and Ogbomosho Street in Minna, led to the death of two people ; a policeman and a trader who were caught up in the fight.

After the incident, the Niger State Police Command arrested 32 suspects in connection with the deaths, but this did not stop the street fights which led to houses and shops being shut down as the free for all fight with deadly weapons goes on till daybreak.

Renewed clashes, sources hinted, was caused by killing of a gang leader Ali Dof, about a fortnight ago by a rival gang.

Areas prone to these outbreak of violence include: Lagos Street, Anguwan Daji, Stadium Road, Limawa, Bosso Road, and Maitimbi where they converge to do drugs and plan attacks.

A resident of Augwan Daji who does not want his name mentioned, says “If you want to control those boys, you must first control the source of drugs and the politicians that usually bail them from the police anytime they are arrested.”

Another resident confirmed, “We live in pain and perpetual fear that anytime these boys can strike,” he said appealing to the police to set up an effective strategy to end this.

The fear is most evident with a few days to the general election when these gangs can be easily used by politicians for mischief.

The commissioner of police, Ogundele Ayodeji, has led operations to curtail this, he has taken community action to fish out the culprits, yet the more arrests the more the situation worsens. This calls for stiffer action with robust political will.