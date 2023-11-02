A culinary and global manufacturing company, GB Foods, has unveiled Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Baci as brand Ambassador for two of its flagship brands, Gino and Bama Mayonnaise.

This is said to signify a new era of culinary excellence as Hilda Baci will take consumers through her journey of preparing well-flavoured meals and connecting with communities while reflecting on the role of GB Foods in the celebration of culture, tradition, and the shared experience of food.

In his remark at the event in Lagos, GM, GB Foods, Mr.Vincent Egbe reiterates the company’s dedication to appealing to local growth and the choice for Hilda Baci.

He said: “GB Foods is excited to welcome Hilda Baci into the Gino and Bama family. This collaboration is a tribute to our unwavering faith in the people of Nigeria, particularly the young individuals who are not only emerging as Africa’s rising stars but are on their way to becoming true global giants.

“It’s a celebration of their extraordinary achievements and a continued commitment to the pursuit of excellence and dedicated service.”

He, further stressed that Hilda’s remarkable journey, characterized by her unwavering determination, particularly during the Guinness World Record accomplishment, resonates deeply with the company’s purpose.

The GM asserts that “It mirrors the essence of our brand, which is our steadfast commitment to consistently provide unparalleled culinary experiences and bring joy to millions of households across Nigeria.” he averred

On her part, the Brand Manager, of Gino sub-brands, Juliet Ifeanyi-Itoje emphasised the significance of this relationship.

She said,:“Hilda Baci embodies perseverance and a deep connection to the relentless pursuit of culinary innovation which are values deeply embedded in our brand. Her partnership with GBfoods is a testament to our commitment to inspiring individuals to explore their passions and celebrate the richness of local cuisine.”

GB Foods ambassador Hilda Baci said, “I am thrilled to join forces with GBfoods Nigeria, as I continue to celebrate the vibrant tapestry of local flavors. I look forward to very exciting times engaging consumers who have enjoyed the uniqueness of Gino and Bama as we herald a new phase in cuisine”.

She affirms that this partnership is the coming together of two complete packages to produce more value, as other products are coming on board, with a show and a cooking festival showcasing the GB Foods brands, and Nigerian foods in ways they have never been seen before. while a lot of recipes, information on how the products are made what makes them healthier, and also how to use it.