Gbajabiamila Hails Tinubu For Signing Student’s Loan Bill

The outgone Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chief of Staff-designate to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing the Student’s Loan (Access to Higher Education) Bill, 2019 into law.

Gbajabiamila said the future of the country had just been guaranteed and strengthened with the new law as no Nigerian child would be denied access to tertiary education on account of lack of financial resources.

According to Gbajabiamila, who sponsored the Bill, President Tinubu has shown enough determination and empathy with Nigerians to deliver good governance, considering the people-oriented and life-changing legislation he has signed into law within the short period of his assumption of office.

Gbajabiamila, on Monday, qouted the 9th Assembly Speaker as saying that the hardship being faced by the unemployed and low-income earners, coupled with the very high cost of living in Nigeria over the years had made access to quality higher education difficult, stressful and in some cases, impossible.

He also stated that a well-educated citizenry was critical to national development and our nation’s ability to compete in the global economy, arguing that higher education should be regarded as a public good benefiting the entire country rather than a commodity solely benefiting the individual recipients.

The legislation provides for the establishment of the Nigerian Education Fund, domiciled with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from which qualified applicants can access education loans through the commercial banks in the country.