Nigerian gospel artiste, Gift Ezinne Onwuaka, professionally known as Geefty, has released a new single titled, “Your Grace”, making it her second single project this year on the music scene.

The artiste took to her Instagram page on Thursday to announce the release of her new gospel song with some vibes of Afro-beat.

Geefty used the song to express how God’s Grace has seen her through the midst of her trials and trubulations and have brought her this far to attain the great level of success in her life today.

The singer is not only a Gospel Artiste but the CEO of a Hairline Business amidst other streams of income.