A renowned Nigerian geologist Dr Omonigho Egbo has analysed 26 oil samples in four geological zones in the Niger Delta region and uncovered three distinct petroleum systems – terrestrial-deltaic, marine-derived and mixed-source oils.

Egbo said the findings are not just academically significant; they provide essential tools for enhancing oil recovery, optimising exploration and mitigating losses from post-generation alterations.

He spoke at the recent 30th Colloquium of African Geology (CAG 30) in Nairobi, Kenya, under the theme: “Unveiling Africa’s Geological Resources: Forging a Path for Sustainable Development.”

Egbo, alongside his co-researchers, Prof. Olubunmi C. Adeigbe and Dr. Onoriode Esegbue, who presented papers at the seminar, said the scientific breakthrough addresses long-standing challenges in reservoir correlation and oil-source tracking, equipping Nigeria’s oil operators with the analytical precision needed to better manage reserves and reduce costly inefficiencies.

Egbo’s research leveraged Compound Specific Isotope Analysis (CSIA), a cutting-edge technique that uses gas chromatography–isotope ratio mass spectrometry (GC-IRMS) to decipher the complex origins and mixing behaviours of oils from the Niger Delta Basin.

He said in the global race for energy security and economic diversification, the role of cutting-edge research in petroleum geosciences cannot be overstated.

The analysis, he said, could not be more timely as President Bola Tinubu’s administration doubles down on boosting domestic production and attracting foreign investment into Nigeria’s energy sector.

“Under the administration’s economic blueprint, oil remains the country’s primary revenue source, but with ambitious targets for value-chain optimisation, transparency in oil accounting, and improved recovery rates,” he said.

According to Egbo, the research provided the exact kind of scientific data and reservoir intelligence required to achieve these goals as in particular. His findings support the administration’s focus on maximising recovery from mature fields, such as those in the Greater Ughelli depobelt; reducing exploration risks by accurately predicting oil system characteristics and a deeper understanding of oil quality and composition that can enhance the outcomes of domestic refining.

Egbo is also said to be contributing to the environmental dimension of petroleum research as his earlier peer-reviewed publication in the Environmental and Earth Sciences Research Journal (2020) titled, “Geochemical Characterisation of Some Biodegraded Oils from the Niger Delta Basin, Nigeria,” explores how biodegradation alters oil quality, commercial value, and producibility.

The study revealed the progressive nature of oil biodegradation in the Niger Delta Basin and warned of the significant economic implications for improperly characterised reserves.

“In an era of increasing pressure to ensure environmental compliance and operational efficiency, this research is highly relevant to the Tinubu government’s commitment to sustainable resource management and an environmentalist observed.