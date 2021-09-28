Mrs. Omowunmi Olalere has emerged as a South-west representative on the board of Gymnastics Federation of Nigeria (GFN).

Omowunmi defeated the incumbent South-West Gymnastics representative unopposed in an election held last week in Ibadan, Oyo State, on the instruction of the minister to youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, that elections for seats in all the sport federations, must be conducted latest by September 30, 2022.

The minister had promised he would ensure fairness and level playing field for all those aspiring to get into the boards and executive positions of the national sport federations.

In a letter addressed to Mrs Olalere by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, signed and authorized by the zonal coordinator/chairman zonal electoral committee, Mr. Ajao Olufemi Olubunmi, it stated that Mrs. Omowunmi Kafila Olalere of Oyo State chapter has been duly elected as the South West Representative and therefore was presented with a certificate of return.

Omowunmi who was full of appreciation said her coming on board will bring a turnaround and more achievement to the gymnastics in southwest and open doors for talents and grooming of athletes.