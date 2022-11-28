Mohammed Kudus scored twice to help Ghana beat South Korea 3-2 in a 2022 World Cup Group H thriller at a rocking Education City Stadium on Monday, keeping the West African side in contention for a place in the round of 16.

Ghana went ahead against the run of play in the 24th minute when Mohammed Salisu struck from close range after South Korea failed to clear a free kick and Mohammed Kudus added a second with a glancing header to give the African side a 2-0 half-time lead.

South Korea came roaring back, however, with two daring Cho Gue-sung headers three minutes apart to level the seesaw match.

Kudus grabbed the winner in the 68th minute when he was left unmarked in the penalty area and slotted home past a diving Kim Seung-gyu.

Ghana, the lowest-ranked team in the tournament standing at 61st position, joined Portugal at the top of the group standings on three points with Uruguay and South Korea on one. Portugal and Uruguay play later on Monday.