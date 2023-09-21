Telecommunications giant, Globacom, has been adjudged best Telecom Brand of the Year at the recently held 2023 Brands and Advertising Awards organised by brand and marketing communication industry organisation, Marketing Edge, in Lagos.

In addition to the “Outstanding Telecoms Brand of the Year” award, Glo equally got the “TV Commercial of the Year”, at a ceremony held at The Podium Event Centre, Lekki, Lagos. The event also coincided with the 20th anniversary of Marketing Edge.

In his speech at the event, CEO of Marketing Edge Limited, Mr John Ajayi, explained that Globacom was adjudged the Telecom Brand of the Year award for its market leading services to Nigeria in the telecoms sector. The telecommunications company which was launched in 2003 has repute for commitment to offering unlimited value to its customers across Nigeria.

The award for the TV Commercial of the Year was for its commercial, Front Row seat, which projected the power of individuals to attain any goal with the necessary tool of data at their disposal.

The doyen of the advertising world, Mr Steve Omojafor, stated at the event that Marketing Edge stands as the only authentic and widely recognized marketing communications awards organisers within and outside the country.

Globacom also won laurels at the second annual Consumer Value Awards held recently. The awards, which were decided through online votes by members of the public over several weeks, saw Globacom winning the “Best Value for Money Data & ISP Brand of the Year 2023” and “Best Value for Money Telecommunication Service of the Year 2023” awards.