BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA |

Global Fund has committed $143million to support Nigeria in the fight against tuberculosis (TB) in the next three years.

This was disclosed by the senior disease coordinator at the Global Fund, Dr Eliud Wanerdwalo, during the 33rd Stop TB Partnership programme themed; ‘TB Response in the African Region: Unprecedented Actions for Unprecedented Times’.

Wanerdwalo said the fund would invest about $500million over the next three years to fight TB in Nigeria and 10 other African countries, classified as high burden TB countries, with an additional $70 million to support programmes targeted at finding missing TB cases.

According to him, the 10 other countries include; Cameroon, Mozambique, South Africa, Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Uganda and Zambia.

Expressing commitment to the eradication of TB globally, Wandwalo revealed that the fund would invest $12.7billion around the world in the low and middle-income countries to fight TB, malaria and HIV.

“We will be investing about $12.7 billion around the world in low and middle income countries to support countries, with HIV, TB and Malaria in the 11 countries in the next three years. Nigeria will receive $143m for Tuberculosis for the next 3 years,” he stated.

Worrying over the effect of COVID 19 on TB diagnosis, treatment and prevention services, Wandwalo said “Globally, these disruptions could result in an additional 6.3 million people developing tuberculosis and 1.4 million additional deaths resulting from TB between 2020 and 2025”.

Also speaking, deputy executive director, Stop TB Partnership Secretariat Geneva, Suvanand Sahu, explained that a number of countries were not on track to meet the United Nations High-Level Meeting, UNHLM- target of 2018 and 2022.

Sahu stated that discussions at the roundtable meeting involving the 11 African countries with high burden TB, also included designing strategies to eliminate or mitigate the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on TB elimination programmes and services to TB patients.