Go Green: APM Terminals Paves Army School Playground With Recycled Tyres

APM Terminals Apapa, last week, took its 2023 Go Green campaign to schools, creating environmental awareness by paving the playground of the Army Children Primary School, Apapa, Lagos, with pavement blocks produced from recycled tyres.

LEADERSHIP reports that APM Terminals Apapa has remained committed to the Go Green Campaign since it was launched eight years ago, with its staff carrying out various activities including tree planting, removal of plastic wastes, clearing of refuse on port access roads and donation of waste bins.

The annual ‘Go Green Campaign’ is an initiative of APM Terminals to promote environmentally sustainable activities at its facilities across the world.

The theme of the campaign this year is ‘Healthy Ecosystem and Beating Plastic Pollution.’

In addition to paving the school playground, staff of the leading terminal operator also planted trees at the Army Children Primary School. The terminal manager, APM Terminals Apapa, Steen Knudsen, said, the operator takes the responsibility of the environment and children seriously.

He said: “At APM Terminals Apapa, we take our responsibility towards the environment, the community and our children very seriously. Every year, we give ourselves the opportunity of our Go Green Campaign to contribute to a sustainable future for all. We are always happy to give back to society.”