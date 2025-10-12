GENESIS 2:18,21-24

What kind of home and family do you hope to have? You need to prepare for it in the knowledge of the word of God you already have. Prepare properly before you consummate the marriage.

Proper Relationship with the Lord (2 Corinthians 6:14-18; 5:17; John 17:6,14-16)

God is talking to His children who have a relationship with Him. God is light and in Him is no darkness at all. You should know who you are and where you stand with Him as a temple for His dwelling. If you do not have a relationship with the Lord, you have not fulfilled one of the basic qualifications for marriage. You need to repent and be regenerated and you will become a new creation in Christ.

ch 5:17. How do you know you have a relationship with the Lord? When you become a new creature (John 17:6,14-16) So, when you are praying for the will of God in marriage, He will hear and answer you. The world which hates you will not give you anything good. They will give you a partner that will derail you. Anything from the world to a child of God can never be good. Satan and sinners are evil and they are of the world.

Prayerful Request From The Lord (Proverbs 19:14; Jeremiah29:11-13; Matthew 7:7-11; Proverbs 18:22)

A good, prudent and happy wife is from the Lord, just like salvation, sanctification, holiness and a new heart. How did you get all these? By prayer of course. So also will you get a good wife through prayer

Jeremiah29:11-13. God has good thoughts concerning us, this is why we cannot leave Him behind in the quest to get life partners. Since your earthly father cannot deny you of any good thing, so also can your Heavenly Father not deny you of any good thing He has already promised you.

Matthew 7:7-11. If we mere mortals know how to give good things to our children, definitely, God will give us even much more.

Proverbs 18:22. A good wife is a gift from the Lord, so also is a good husband. Just make sure there is no idol in your heart and you love the Lord. Make sure you depend on Him to give you the best.

Protective Righteousness Before The Lord (Isaiah 54:17; 1 Corinthians 10:31; 1 Thessalonians 5:21-22)

When we remain righteous before the Lord, we cannot say we are looking for life partners and we do not want to follow the Bible and righteousness. In doing this, we hurt ourselves because righteousness is our protection before God. It will protect us from bad choices, Satan and the evil world in general. As we plan for and want the best in marriage, we need protection from the Lord and we want the best.

The righteousness that comes by grace and faith will come to you and be a protection from all attacks and evil. That is why during courtship, righteousness must be the protection. You will not have your wedding to please the world which hates you and from which you need protection (1 Corinthians 10:31) As Christians, everything (courtship and all preparation for the traditional and church wedding) should be to the glory of God. The Lord will answer your prayer and lead you to the right partner for your life.

1 Thessalonians 5:21-22 “Prove all things; hold fast that which is good. Abstain from all appearance of evil.” Choose the counsel you receive from people with carefulness. Abstain from all appearances of evil.

PROGRESSIVE PARTNERSHIP IN A GROWING, HEALTHY FAMILY

As you come together in marriage, there must be progress in every aspect of your lives. In your love for one another, in the joy you have in the union, your thirst and passion for heaven, in your commitment and consecration to the work of God, you must move forward because two are better than one. Take this marriage as a gift from God to help you make progress in every area of your life.

Remain healthy too because when you were alone, you were healthy, but in marriage, you ought to be more healthy. You didn’t have hypertension before now, you will not have it now. You are to increase in every area of your life.

Righteous Fellowship In A Gracious Home (Ephesians 5:1-5,25; Philippians 2:3)

Our homes must be gracious and everybody must see it when they come to us. Now that you are married, you have to learn to do things as people who are married. When leaving the house, you will not go without informing your partner. You will not spend your money as when you were alone. You will be considerate in how you treat each other. Everything you have you show to your wife, do not hide anything from her, don’t treat her like a tenant in your house. We must walk in love. It is practical and sacrificial.

vs 25. Husbands must love their wives just as Christ loved the church, and vice-versa. He gave His totality to the church.