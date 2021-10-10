The Nigerian Army has said troops of Sector 5 of Exercise GOLDEN DAWN deployed in Enugu on October 7, 2021 neutralised three gunmen who attacked a police checkpoint along Okija-Onitsha expressway.

The director, army public relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement said the troops engaged and overwhelmed the gunmen with superior firepower, forcing them to flee the scene.

He however said “a soldier paid the supreme price in the line of duty for his country.”

The chief of army staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya had on October 4 flagged off Operation Golden Dawn in Enugu to curtail the activities of violent separatist groups in the South East zone.