By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Dr Tony Philmoore of the Port Harcourt Golf Club, has emerged as the new director of the Professional Golfers Association (PGA) of Nigeria.

A statement by Jide Bolaji, the association’s Secretary on Wednesday in Abuja, said that Philmoore was elected at its just concluded Annual General Meeting in Port Harcourt.

“The PGA of Nigeria at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) changed its leadership through a free and fair election that brought in Philmoore from Port Harcourt Club, 1928 as the new director.

“The AGM was held on Tuesday, at the Multi-Purpose Hall of the Port Harcourt Club 1928, Port Harcourt, Rivers and was attended by 116 members,” he said.

According to him, the new director took over from Samson Lawal who served the maximum two terms of two years each.

“Also, Uchenna Ezebuiro from IBB International Golf & Country Club, Abuja got elected as Operation Director for a new term,

“This was after he served the maximum two terms as Tournament Director, taking over from Matthew Lawrence who seized to be on the board after serving his full two terms in the position.

“Meanwhile, Segun Obamuwe from IBB International Golf & Country Club, Abuja got returned unopposed for another term as Finance Director.

“Johnbull Dangofa, Head Resident Pro at HSD Golf Club, Yenagoa, Bayelsa got elected as Tournament Director. He’s in the Executive Committee for the first time.

“Similarly, Musa Ayuba from IBB International Golf & Country Club, Abuja was elected as Executive Committee Member II, being his first time in the EXCO.

“Aminu Baba also from IBB International Golf & Country Club, Abuja got elected for a second term as Executive Committee Member I,” he said.

Below is the full list of the newly elected Executive Committee of the PGA of Nigeria;

Tony Philmoore PhD – Director

Uchenna Ezebuiro – Operation Director

Segun Obamuwe – Finance Director

Johnbull Dangofa – Tournament Director

Baba A U – EXCO Member I

Musa Ayuba – EXCO Member II.