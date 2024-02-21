The government of Gombe State has approved the sum of N2.2 billion for payment of backlog of gratuities to the state’s retired workers.

Commissioner for Information, Mohammed Mijinyawa Tilde, stated this on Wednesday while briefing journalists on the outcome of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting chaired by Governor Inuwa Yahaya.

He explained that this was the fifth time the present administration in the state was settling inherited outstanding gratuities to retirees.

The council also announced the approval by the 11 Local Government Councils in the state to pay gratuities to local government retired staff worth N3billion.

According to Tilde, SEC also approved the payment of N332 million compensation to property owners at Bauchi and Dukku motor parks, who will be caused to relocate to the new mega motor park built by the state government.