Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Gombe State has dissociated itself from the endorsement of candidates by the state chapter of the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in the last National Assembly elections.

State PRP chairman Alhaji Ahmad Badamasi in a press release issued to journalists yesterday in Gombe explained that the party was neither consulted nor gave its consent in the endorsements made by IPAC in the last elections.

He asked the IPAC state secretary Mohammed Mahadi Doho who allegedly mentioned PRP as one of the parties that approved the endorsement to withdraw the name of the party and tender apology to them insisting that they were never reached out to before the said endorsement.

Badamasi added that there was a plan by IPAC to make another endorsement ahead of the upcoming governorship and state house of assembly elections warning that PRP’s name should not be used again.

“Our attention has been drawn to a press release by IPAC endorsing some parties’ candidates for senate and house of representatives seats in the last elections.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) was not part of the meeting at which the decision was taken and we therefore dissociate ourselves from it and any similar decision in the future.

“Please note that we have copied this letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Nigeria Police and the Director of State Security Service (DSS) for their information and action as appropriate” the press release said.