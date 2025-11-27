A prominent Islamic cleric, Sheikh Sohibul Bayan, Sheikh Umar Faruq Babatunde has described the Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq as a God- sent leader.

He said Governor AbdulRazaq remains the only governor in the history of the state that worked round the clock for six years, noting that ” construction workers were even on project sites working on the day the 2023 governorship election was held.”

Sheikh Sohibul Bayan spoke at the cash empowerment programme organised by a former commissioner for Special Duties in Kwara State , Alh Razaq Lawal in collaboration with Bella Foundation where 200 small businesses owners were rendered financial assistance.

The cleric said without equivocal that most governors only used half of their tenure to work while using the remaining half for electioneering campaign and a second term for personal comfort.

He described Alh Razaq Lawal as an honest, loyal and dedicated politician who always used his positions to benefit the people, urging all politicians to emulate his exemplary conduct.

Earlier, in his remarks, the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress( APC), Prince Sunday Fagbemi, had equally described Governor AbdulRazaq as God- sent, while noting what he called the governor’s unmatched developmental stride in the last six years.

Fagbemi who described the organiser of the cash empowerment programme, Alh Razaq Lawal as a faithful party leader, noted that his resignation as the state secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) marked the death of PDP in Kwara State.

The APC chairman announced that more PDP stalwarts would soon join the ruling APC following the defection of eminent politicians like Alh Razaq Lawal, Alh Bibire Ajape and Hon. AbdulWahab Issa and others to APC.

” When Alh Razaq Lawal left the PDP we knew PDP was finished. Since then many stalwarts of the PDP have defected to APC. More PDP members will still join APC soon,” Fagbemi said.

Also speaking, the senior adviser/ counselor to the state governor, Alh Saadu Salahu on behalf of the governor praised Alh Razaq Lawal for his kind gesture to the people of his Badari ward.

Salahu posited that the ranks of the opposition elements has been seriously decimated by the superlative performance of Governor AbdulRazaq and his rising political profile at the national level.

In his remarks, the donor, Alh Razaq Lawal said he organised the empowerment programme to compliment the efforts of Governor AbdulRazaq at making life abundant for the people of the state.

He said opposition is dead in Kwara state, assuring that the APC will record landslide victory during the 2027 general elections in the state.

Lawal hailed Governor AbdulRazaq for providing the right and purposeful leadership for the state and for being an exemplary leader.

The event was graced by the deputy speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Ojo Olayiwola who represented the speaker, Engr. Yakubu Danladi- Salihu, House Leader, Hon. AbdulKadir Magaji,senior adviser/ counselor, Alh Saadu Salahu, former non executive director of NNPCL, Dr Ghali Alaaya, chairman, Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority, Ilorin, Alh AbdulLateef Alakawa, special adviser on Media, Alh Bashir Adigun and senior special assistant on Religion (Islam), Alh Ibrahim Danmaigoro.

Others include the commissioner for Health,Dr Amina El- Imam, commissioner for Environment, Hon.Nafisat Buge, members of the state House of Assembly – Hon. Yusuf Oniboki,Hon. Mariam Aladi and Hon.Seun Ogunniyi ; chairmen of Ilorin West, East and Isin local government areas.