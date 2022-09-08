Network For Advocacy and Good Leadership Initiative-Abia Political Movement (NAGLI-APM) said good governance is the panacea to insecurity, unemployment, underdevelopment and poverty in the country.

The movement stated in a communique issued at the end of its town hall meeting in Aba, the need for credible leaders with vision and passion for good governance to take over the state in 2023.

“NAGLI-APM and her over 92,000 PVC carrying members will only support candidates that will pass her test of sanity, credibility, intelligence and non-godfatherism in all the elections,” it said.

It urged the people to have confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct credible, free and fair elections especially with the introduction of Bimodal Voters Accreditation System.

“The security agencies must be neutral and refuse being used by political parties and candidates in power and corrupt politicians to subvert the will of the people in our democratic journey,” it added.

According to the group,” The current brouhaha rocking political parties both in leadership and their candidates is glaring lack of internal democracy in political parties’ congresses and primary election.”

The group further appealed to the traditional rulers, town union, and community leaders to remain nonpartisan and must never stop any candidate in the election from campaigning in their domains.