The governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has approved the appointment of Hon. Tayo Oluwatuyi (Tukana) as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

In a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, on Wednesday, Governor Aiyedatiwa also approved the appointment of Mr. Abayomi Olasanya as the Chief of Protocol.

According to Adeniyan, both appointments take immediate effect.