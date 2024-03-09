In order to tackle insecurity frontally, the Sokoto State government, on Saturday, inaugurated a 2,596-man Community Guards Corps, whose members were selected from across the 23 local government areas of the state, to complement conventional security outfits.

The State’s governor and Commandant-General of the Community Guards, Dr. Ahmad Aliyu, expressed dismay over the displacement of thousands of people from their homesteads and farmlands to unknown destinations because of insecurity.

The governor, therefore, called on the members of the Corps to justify the huge amount of money invested on them as part of the fulfillment of his campaign promise to ensure security in the state.

On his part, former governor of the state, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, said Sokoto is one of the Northern States mostly bedevilled by banditry even as he commended the governor for his vision in establishing the guards to complement other security outfits in the state towards tackling insurgency in Sokoto State.

Sultan of Sokoto, General Aliyu Gusau (rtd), governors of Katsina, Kano, Bauchi, Benue, and Plateau States in their separate remarks commended Governor Aliyu for the establishment of security guards which they described as a step towards eliminating insecurity in the state.

Earlier, the training commandant, Major General Bindawa (rtd), said he started with 2,600 trainees, but only 2,596 succeeded in passing out.

“They are battle-ready, they have anti-ambush training, information and intelligence gathering not to harass anybody, among other skills taught them during the two-month extensive training,” he said.

Patrol vehicles and motorcycles were presented to the Community Guards, for their smooth operations.

The ceremony, which held at Giginya Memorial Stadium, was witnessed by members of the National Assembly, ministers, former governors, traditional rulers, politicians, and well-wishers of the state, among others.